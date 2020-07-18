University Heights boy forms friendship with Chardon nursing home resident after sending handwritten letters during pandemic

CHARDON, Ohio — For many who are living in a nursing facility, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a lot of loneliness, keeping families and loved ones from visiting them. A boy in University Heights wanted to help and began writing letters to nursing home residents in the area—and a beautiful friendship was formed in the process.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chardon Healthcare Center received a call from a woman named Maria, whose son, Sergio, wanted to write letters and send pictures to the nursing home residents.

Sergio began sending handwritten letters and pictures to the nursing home, and one resident wrote back.

Miss Marge took the time to write Sergio back and their friendship blossomed.

On Thursday, Miss Marge celebrated her birthday and she had two very special visitors in attendance. Sergio and Maria came to the nursing facility to visit Miss Marge through her window. Sergio brought her homemade cake, flowers and lunch. They even played bingo together outside of Miss Marge’s window.

Chardon Healthcare Center said that Sergio and Miss Marge’s friendship has touched the hearts of all of the staff and residents and the facility is so happy that Sergio took the opportunity to reach out and make a difference in the life of a stranger.