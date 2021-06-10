WATCH: Dog has after-hours adventure at Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — A dog at the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter went for a little adventure, and it was all caught on camera.

"Chicken" got out of his kennel and decided to take a stroll around the shelter, visiting all of the other dogs.

The shelter shared the adorable surveillance video on Facebook.

After a while, Chicken made his way into the lobby, where a volunteer spotted him and returned him to his kennel.

Chicken has been adopted, but if you're considering looking into adopting another dog, click here.