World War II veteran turns 103

TWINSBURG, Ohio — A World War II veteran drafted in October of 1941 turned 103 on Tuesday.

Bob Paulus is a father of five, grandfather of 14, great grandfather of 21 with three more on the way and has been married to Julie for 73 years.

Paulus survived two global pandemics and combat in the war.

“Almost anybody who fought in any of the wars is a hero. You don’t have to go any further than that," Paulus said.

He's a hero who said he's lived the American Dream.

“I have a tremendous family and I have been honored by their performance and their capabilities and what they have done throughout these years.”

"We’ve tried to raise our children in the same regard, and just feel very lucky to be a part of this family and to have the parents that I have," his son Pat Paulus said.

