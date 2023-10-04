'You're so brave to be here,' Jelly Roll spots Brooklyn Hts. fan's sign in the crowd, holds it during concert

A heartwarming moment played out in front of fans at Blossom Music Center over the weekend there to see Jelly Roll.

Nicole Snyder from Brooklyn Heights was one of those fans.

Her friends and family all went in on tickets for her birthday.

Snyder said she just had to hear him perform the song "She," a song that she says helped her get through traumatic moments in her life.

"Something told me to make a sign, see what happens, if he’ll even notice it," Snyder said.

Snyder lost her best friend David in 2020 and then her mother Danielle in 2021. She made a sign with their pictures on it for the concert.

That's when Jelly Roll stopped singing during that special song and asked for her sign to hold up.

"He handed it back to me, started singing, and after the first main chorus looked at me and said, ‘I just want you to know I think about people… the people you lost every day, I sing this song, and you’re so brave to be here,'" Snyder said.

Snyder said it's a moment she'll never forget and that she's thankful Jelly Roll helped honor the memory of her loved ones.

