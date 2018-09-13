Mansfield murder suspect falls through ceiling while police search apartment

MANSFIELD, Ohio - A 23-year-old man was arrested by police after he fell through a ceiling during a search at a Mansfield apartment on Wednesday morning.

Deshawn A. Dowdell, 23, is charged in the connection with the April 8 shooting death of Terrence Travon Harris, according to the Mansfield News Journal.

Police executed a search warrant at an apartment in the 300 block of Wood Street in Mansfield. When officers arrived, Dowdell refused to answer the door, according to police.

Officers eventually entered the apartment and found an attic panel had been removed and insulation was noticeably falling from the ceiling. Officers gave verbal commands while other officers held a perimeter outside the apartment building, according to the report.

As task force officers entered the apartment, Dowdell fell partially through the ceiling and he pulled himself back up, only to fall again through the ceiling and onto a bed.

Dowdell refused to comply with the police and was stunned by a taser, according to the report.

He was taken to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital for a medical evaluation before he was transported to the Richland County Jail.

Dowdell's next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 19.