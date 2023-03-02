Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old boy taken from babysitter in North College Hill

CINCINNATI — A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old boy that was allegedly taken by his babysitter's friend.

Brandon Rozier Jr., who is Black, has braided hair and was last seen wearing black clothing, was taken around 5 a.m. Thursday.

Police believe 22-year-old Lucy Renee Bullock, took the child from the babysitter and the babysitter's car without permission.

Bullock is Black, 5-foot-3 and 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

They were both last seen on a neighbor's doorbell camera. Bullock is believed to be driving a 2009 Black Saturn SUV with an Ohio license plate that reads JVU5960.

North College Hill Police Department

Police believe Rozier Jr. is in danger.

Family and friends said they're still trying to understand what happened. Stacey Davis, a friend of Rozier Jr.'s mother, pleaded for Bullock to bring the child home.

"Just bring him back home," Davis said. "Wherever you're at, let us know so we can come get him."

If you see the vehicle, child or Bullock, please call 911.