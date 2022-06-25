Watch Now
Cleveland police looking for missing 36-year-old woman

Cleveland Division of Police
Posted at 1:44 PM, Jun 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-25 13:44:59-04

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is looking for 36-year-old Wanda Young who was last seen on June 16 leaving her home in the 1400 block of West 81st Street.

According to a Cleveland police report, Young is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen getting on an RTA bus near West 80th Street and Detroit Avenue around 6:55 a.m.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Cleveland Police Detective Daniel Zola at 216-623-2755.

