CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police needs your help finding 13-year-old Aalayah Brown.

She was last seen leaving her home in the 18800 block of Arrowhead Avenue around 4:45 p.m. Monday.

Brown never returned home and was last seen wearing a hoodie, black t-shirt, and gray jogging pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland Police at 216-621-1234.