'I just want him home': Cleveland mom needs community's help finding 14-year-old Chrishawn Scott

CLEVELAND — Taking it one day at a time, Monique Scott tells News 5 it’s been a long nine days for her and her family after last seeing 14-year-old Chrishawn Scott on Tuesday, April 30.

“I still have to try and keep it moving because of the sake of my other children,” said Monique.

According to a missing person’s report, Monique told Cleveland Police officers she and her son had a minor disagreement about him removing the trash at their home on Seymour Avenue in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood.

Monique informed officers that Chrishawn had removed the trash and went upstairs to his room.

But later that night, Monique said she discovered Chrishawn had snuck out the upstairs attic window from their home by jumping off the back roof.

“I kept calling his phone, I tried to see where he was at. He wouldn’t reply and it was just like odd to me,” said Monique.

Now, Monique and those close to the family are asking for the community’s help to find her son.

“This is not like him and so we are very worried and very concerned for his safety,” said Genice Williams.

The 5-foot-2 teenager, weighing about 110 to 120 pounds, was last seen wearing a small white t-shirt, black shorts and black slides, with his hair twisted in braids.

Chrishawn attends Denison Elementary School on West 33rd Street, and Denison Avenue is known to be in the Fulton Road and Sackett Avenue area and plays basketball at local parks and recreation centers.

“I just want him home and I just want to know wherever he’s at or who he’s around, please tell him to come home. Please tell him to come home,” said Monique.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Cleveland Police at 216-621-1234.