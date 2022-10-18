Watch Now
Princeton student from Northeast Ohio reported missing

Posted at 11:13 AM, Oct 18, 2022
PRINCETON, N.J.  — A Princeton student who grew up in Northeast Ohio has been reported missing.

Misrach Ewunetie, 20, was last seen around 3 a.m. Friday near a residence hall on campus.

She is 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Ewunetie has brown eyes and black hair.

If anyone has any information on her location, please call the Princeton Department of Public Safety at 609-258-1000.

In 2020, News 5 spoke to Ewunetie about a program where she said she was excited to have the opportunity to attend Princeton.

Minds Matter Cleveland thinking outside the box to help scholars achieve college plans, dreams

