11:30 AM: President Donald Trump remarks on capture of Venezuela's president, Nicolás Maduro

LM Otero/AP
FILE - In this July 11, 2021, file photo former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas. Trump wants a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to restore his account, which was suspended in January following the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Trump’s attorneys on Friday, Oct. 1, filed a motion for a preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
President Donald Trump will address the nation Saturday morning about a "large-scale" strike conducted overnight in Venezuela that resulted in the capture of its president, Nicolás Maduro.

Watch Trump's address at 11:30 a.m. in the player below:

Videos showed multiple explosions and low-flying aircraft in Caracas, the capital.

‘Full wrath of American justice’: US announces capture of Venezuela's Maduro

After the attack, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed that Maduro would be tried in the United States. He had previously been indicted in 2020 for drug-related charges. At the time, the U.S. had offered up to a $15 million reward for Maduro's arrest; the U.S. had since increased the amount to $50 million.

