11:30 AM: President Donald Trump remarks on capture of Venezuela's president, Nicolás Maduro

President Donald Trump will address the nation Saturday morning about a "large-scale" strike conducted overnight in Venezuela that resulted in the capture of its president, Nicolás Maduro.

Videos showed multiple explosions and low-flying aircraft in Caracas, the capital.

After the attack, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed that Maduro would be tried in the United States. He had previously been indicted in 2020 for drug-related charges. At the time, the U.S. had offered up to a $15 million reward for Maduro's arrest; the U.S. had since increased the amount to $50 million.

