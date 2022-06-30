On Thursday, ABC News will air a special report covering two Supreme Court decisions on immigration and the climate.

The ABC News Special Report will air at approximately 10:15 a.m. shortly after the decisions are released.

News 5 livestream event

According to CNN, the justices will decide whether the Biden administration can terminate a Trump-era border policy known as “Remain in Mexico.”

The justice will also decide a case concerning the EPA’s authority to regulate carbon emissions from existing power plants, in a dispute that could harm the Biden administration's attempts to slash emissions.

