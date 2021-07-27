Assistance still available for those behind on payments as eviction moratorium set to expire

WASHINGTON — The CDC last September put in place an order banning evictions.

Similar executive orders by President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump restricted many foreclosures.

However, after extending the mandate several times, the Biden administration is poised to let them expire on July 31, potentially impacting millions of Americans still behind on their payments.

HOW MANY IMPACTED

According to the nonpartisan Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, an estimated 11.4 million Americans are not caught up on their rent.

Meanwhile, an estimated 7.4 million live in a home behind on mortgage payments.

Those numbers suggest it's possible a historic number of evictions and foreclosures could take place over the course of the next few months.

GOVERNMENT HELP STILL AVAILABLE

Since the pandemic began, Congress has allocated $46 billion worth of rental assistance.

However, that money is being distributed through local and state governments.

In some areas, payments have been slower than in others.

"There has never been a national infrastructure for preventing unnecessary evictions," Gene Sperling, a senior economic adviser to President Biden, said during a recent White House live stream.

Sperling did however say that programs are getting faster at distributing the assistance.

In June, for instance, nearly 300,000 households received checks. That's triple the amount that received help in April.

"That’s significant progress but it’s not where we need to be," Sperling added.

BEST RESOURCES

Depending on where you live dictates how the money is being allocated.

However, one of the best national resources is consumerfinance.gov/housing.

On that website landlords, tenants and homeowners can find resources and tips for qualifying for assistance.

As an example, homeowners can learn about forbearance programs as well as how federally-backed mortgages are eligible for lower payments.