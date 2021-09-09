Watch

Klobuchar reveals she underwent treatment for breast cancer earlier this year

Minnesota senator says treatment went well
Ben Gray/AP
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. listens to a voter talk about how long she waited in line during a roundtable in Smyrna, Ga., on Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)
Posted at 9:27 AM, Sep 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-09 09:29:37-04

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar revealed Thursday that she was diagnosed with Stage 1A breast cancer earlier this year and she has since undergone treatment that went well.

In a Medium blog post, the senator from Minnesota says doctors at the Mayo Clinic found small white spots called calcifications during a routine mammogram in February.

After that, Klobuchar says she had a biopsy at Piper Breast Center in Minneapolis, where she learned she learned her breast cancer diagnosis.

Klobuchar says she returned to the Mayo Clinic and had a lumpectomy on the right breast which involved the removal of the cancer.

In May, the former presidential candidate says she completed a course of radiation treatment, and after additional follow-up visits, it was determined in August that the treatment went well.

“Of course this has been scary at times, since cancer is the word all of us fear, but at this point my doctors believe that my chances of developing cancer again are no greater than the average person,” she wrote.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
