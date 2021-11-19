Watch

President Joe Biden to undergo 'routine colonoscopy' Friday, briefly transfer powers to VP Harris

Evan Vucci/AP
President Joe Biden arrives at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a physical exam, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Bethesda, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden
Posted at 9:42 AM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-19 09:42:06-05

BETHESDA, Md. — The White House says President Joe Biden will briefly transfer power to Vice President Kamala Harris when he undergoes a “routine colonoscopy” at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Biden went to Walter Reed on Friday for his first routine physical as president.

The 78-year-old Biden is the oldest person to serve as president.

Biden had his last full exam in December 2019. Doctors reported then that the former vice president was “healthy, vigorous” and “fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency."

Biden’s primary care physician since 2009, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, wrote in a note that the then-presidential candidate was in overall good shape.

