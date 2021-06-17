Supreme Court upholds Affordable Care Act, keeping Obamacare in place

The Affordable Care Act, the public health care system signed into law by President Barack Obama, survived a legal challenge Thursday when the Supreme Court ruled that it cannot be struck down on the basis of the elimination of the individual mandate.

Justice Stephen Breyer wrote the majority ruling. Justices Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch were the only members of the nine-person court who dissented.

The ruling keeps health care in place for millions of Americans, including the more than 3.5 million people who signed up for insurance provided through the Affordable Care Act during a special enrollment period earlier this year.

The challenge to the Affordable Care Act centered on a change to the law made in the 2017 tax bill signed into law by President Donald Trump. That law dropped the penalty for violating the individual mandate — the penalty a person must pay for forgoing insurance coverage — to $0

Opponents of the Affordable Care Act argued that because the penalty is now $0, the provision in the law that requires everyone to buy insurance is no longer valid. Opponents of the ACA argue that because the individual mandate is essential to how the law operates, the entire law should be struck down as unconstitutional.

According to CNN, the current case marks the third time that the Supreme Court has considered a challenge to the law since it was passed in 2010.

