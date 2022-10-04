Trump files $475 million defamation lawsuit against CNN

NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump has gone to court against CNN, a familiar target when he was president.

He's seeking $475 million in damages, saying the network's reports are trying to short-circuit any future political campaign.

CNN says it has no comment.

Trump’s lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Florida, focuses primarily on use of the term “The Big Lie” about Trump's false claims of widespread fraud that he says cost him the 2020 presidential election.

Reportedly, new CNN chief Chris Licht has told his personnel to avoid use of the phrase because it adheres too closely to charges made by Democrats.