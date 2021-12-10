WATCH LIVE: Funeral service for U.S. Senator Bob Dole

The funeral service for U.S. Senator and Republican presidential nominee Bob Dole will be held Friday morning.

Dole was 92.

His wife's foundation, The Elizabeth Dole Foundation, confirmed his death on Sunday.

"It is with heavy hearts we announce that Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning in his sleep," the foundation said on social media. "At his death, at age 98, he had served the United States of America faithfully for 79 years."

In February, Dole announced that he'd been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.

"Bob was an American statesman like few in our history," President Joe Biden said in a statement. "A war hero and among the greatest of the Greatest Generation. And to me, he was also a friend whom I could look to for trusted guidance or a humorous line at just the right moment to settle frayed nerves. I will miss my friend. But I am grateful for the times we shared, and for the friendship, Jill and I and our family have built with Liddy and the entire Dole family."

According to the Wall Street Journal, from 1942 to 1948, he served in the US Army. He was also awarded a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart for his service in World War II.

He was first elected to Congress in 1961 and ran for president several times before becoming the Republican nominee in 1996 before losing to Bill Clinton, the New York Times reported.

He is survived by his wife and their daughter, Robin.

