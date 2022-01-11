WATCH LIVE: President Biden delivers remarks on voting rights amid push for new legislation
Patrick Semansky/AP
Posted at 3:47 PM, Jan 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-11 15:47:39-05
ABC News is broadcasting a special report at 3:50 p.m. as President Biden is expected to deliver remarks on voting rights as Democrats push to pass sweeping voting reform legislation against Republican opposition and the threat of a filibuster.
Watch the special report below:
