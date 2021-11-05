Watch
12 PM: Former Sec. of State Colin Powell remembered during memorial service Friday

Jack Plunkett/AP
FILE - In this May 5, 2006 file photo, former Secretary of State Colin Powell gives the closing keynote at the World Congress of Information Technology in Austin, Texas. Powell, former Joint Chiefs chairman and secretary of state, has died from COVID-19 complications. In an announcement on social media Monday, the family said Powell had been fully vaccinated. He was 84. (AP Photo/Jack Plunkett)
Posted at 10:49 AM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 10:49:16-04

Colin L. Powell, the widely praised soldier-diplomat who died of complications from COVID-19 last month, is being remembered at a funeral service Friday at the Washington National Cathedral.

ABC News will air a special report on the funeral service at 12 p.m. EST. Watch it live in the media player below:

You can also watch it on the ABC News player here:

Powell was a model for minorities in public and private life.

A Vietnam combat veteran, he rose to become the first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the first Black secretary of state.

Powell had been vaccinated against the coronavirus, but his family said his immune system had been compromised by multiple myeloma, a blood cancer for which he had been undergoing treatment.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
