2:30PM: Derek Chauvin to be sentenced Friday for the murder of George Floyd

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd, is set to be sentenced Friday afternoon.

The 45-year-old man’s sentencing hearing is scheduled to start at about 2:30 p.m. ET. Watch live ABC News coverage of the sentencing below:

In a sentencing memo obtained by CNN and CBS News, prosecutors asked for a 30-year prison sentence for Chauvin, saying it “would properly account for the profound impact of Defendant's conduct on the victim, the victim's family, and the community.” Still, Judge Peter Cahill will have the final say on the sentencing.

Late Friday morning, the judge in the case rejected Chauvin's request for a new trial.

