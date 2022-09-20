2 decomposed bodies found inside former Rhode Island mayor's home

Authorities in Rhode Island said two decomposed bodies were found inside a home that belongs to a former mayor.

Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates said around 4 p.m. Monday, a neighbor called 911 because there was a strong odor coming from the residence and that he hadn't seen the elderly couple that lived there, NBC News reported.

After officers made their way into the home through a rear window, they found the bodies of an elderly woman and an elderly man inside the residence, WPRI reported.

The residence belongs to the town's former mayor Susan Menard, WPRI and The Boston Globe reported.

According to the city's website, Menard was the town's longest serving mayor, having held office from 1995 to 2009, NBC News reported.

The news outlets reported that it's unclear whether the body of the elderly woman found belonged to Menard.

According to the news outlets, criminal behavior is not suspected.

Oates said later this week that the identities of the two bodies would be released.

He also added that the state medical examiner would determine the cause of death.