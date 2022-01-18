3 California teenagers killed in car crash near Los Angeles

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — California authorities say three teenage boys were killed when the car they were in hit a curb, collided with a fence, and rolled over on an embankment.

The single-vehicle crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday at an intersection in Pasadena.

The California Highway Patrol says preliminary reports that the 2005 Honda plunged off an elevated section of Interstate 210 were inaccurate.

The Associated Press reported that the car ended up on its roof resting on a sidewalk underneath an overpass.

The 17-year-old driver and 16-year-old passenger died at the scene and another 17-year-old passenger died at a hospital.

The cause is under investigation.