4 PM: President Biden gives an update on situation in Afghanistan and Hurricane Henri

President Joe Biden will provide an update on the administration’s response to Hurricane Henri and the evacuation of American citizens and refugees from Afghanistan.

The president is slated to speak at 4 p.m. Sunday. Watch it live in the media player below:

News 5 livestream event

He's also meeting with his national security team. And Afghanistan will be the chief topic of discussion when leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized nations, including Biden, meet virtually on Tuesday.

Biden administration officials say the U.S. military is considering “creative ways” to get Americans and others into the Kabul airport for evacuation from Afghanistan amid “acute” security threats.

The Pentagon has ordered six U.S. commercial airlines to help move evacuees from temporary sites outside of Afghanistan.

