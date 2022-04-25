Watch
65 dogs rescued after owner became 'overwhelmed' with caring for them

Posted at 1:50 PM, Apr 25, 2022
The Atlanta Humane Society reported it rescued 65 dogs from a property in Georgia.

According to the Atlanta Humane Society, the dogs were rescued from an “overwhelmed” owner. The Atlanta Humane Society is taking in 29 of the dogs.

Many of these dogs and puppies will require medical and behavioral support before going up for adoption.

WSB-TV said the dogs’ owner adopted stray dogs and had too many to take care of.

“Lots of hard work and tears yesterday, but it got done,” officials told WSB-TV. “Dogs were rescued and this person is able to get their life back, knowing there are people out there who can and will help.”

