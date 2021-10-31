Watch
At Rome summit, Biden seeks fixes for supply chain kinks

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden leave after attending a service at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in the Georgetown section of Washington, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Joe Biden
Posted at 9:35 AM, Oct 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-31 09:35:13-04

ROME — President Joe Biden plans to talk with fellow world leaders at the Group of 20 summit in Rome about relieving supply chain bottlenecks.

The ships waiting to unload and closed factories are hampering the global economy as it recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

The shortages have contributed to higher inflation.

That has created some economic and political pain for Biden.

A senior administration official says the president will ask countries how they each can identify and resolve the bottlenecks.

He'll also push for greater international coordination to resolve supply chain issues before they become larger problems.

