Former deputy arrested near Austin in connection with 3 fatal shootings

AUSTIN, Texas — Police in Texas say they’ve arrested a former sheriff’s deputy wanted in the shooting deaths of three people.

Authorities had been searching for 41-year-old Stephen Broderick following the killings of two women and one man on Sunday in Austin.

Manor Police Chief Ryan Phipps says Broderick was arrested without incident about 7:30 a.m. Monday along a rural road in Manor, an Austin suburb.

Authorities say Broderick knew the three victims, but didn’t elaborate on how.

Broderick is a former deputy with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office in Texas. He resigned after he was arrested last year on a sexual assault charge.

The incident occurred before 12 p.m. local time on Sunday. Officers arrived on scene following a 911 call. A reverse 911 call then went out to area residents warning about an active shooting situation.

Officers initially found three adults seriously injured on the scene, all of whom were later pronounced dead.