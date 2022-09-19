Biden: The pandemic is over

President Joe Biden made a bold statement about the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview that aired on "60 Minutes," Biden said the pandemic is over.

"We still have a problem with COVID, we're still doing a lot of work on it, but the pandemic is over," Biden stated.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the U.S. is averaging 60,000 cases a day and fewer than 400 deaths.

The World Health Organization said last week that deaths related to COVID-19 are at their lowest point since March 2020. However, the organization insists the pandemic is "in sight" but not over.

While Biden says the pandemic is over, the U.S. isn't stopping in its fight against the virus, which will likely continue circulating.

The U.S. has been preparing for a potential surge in COVID-19 cases in the fall and winter. A booster vaccine that targets the omicron variant has been authorized.