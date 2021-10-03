Bomb at Kabul mosque kills 5 civilians, Taliban say

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban say at least five civilians have been killed by a bomb blast at the entrance of a mosque in the Afghan capital of Kabul.

It was the deadliest attack in the city since U.S. forces left at the end of August.

Initial reports indicate the explosion was caused by a roadside bomb.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility but suspicion fell on Islamic State extremists who have stepped up attacks on the Taliban in recent weeks, particular in an IS stronghold in eastern Afghanistan.