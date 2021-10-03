Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Bomb at Kabul mosque kills 5 civilians, Taliban say

items.[0].image.alt
Felipe Dana/AP
Workers wait outside the Emergency NGO hospital after a bomb exploded in the entrance of a mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Emergency NGO, an Italian-funded hospital in Kabul, said it had received people wounded in the blast. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Afghanistan Attack
Posted at 12:40 PM, Oct 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-03 12:40:49-04

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban say at least five civilians have been killed by a bomb blast at the entrance of a mosque in the Afghan capital of Kabul.

It was the deadliest attack in the city since U.S. forces left at the end of August.

Initial reports indicate the explosion was caused by a roadside bomb.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility but suspicion fell on Islamic State extremists who have stepped up attacks on the Taliban in recent weeks, particular in an IS stronghold in eastern Afghanistan.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.