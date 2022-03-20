Car runs into Carnival revelers in Belgium, killing 6

BRUSSELS — A car has slammed at high speed into Carnival revelers in a small town in southern Belgium.

Authorities say six people have been killed, 10 others have life-threatening injuries and many others were lightly injured.

The prosecutor’s office said two local people in their thirties were arrested at the scene but that in the early stages of their investigation there were no evidence to suspect a terror motive.

A crowd of over 150 people, many in costumes, were gathered at dawn Sunday in Strépy-Bracquegnies, 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Brussels.

They were getting ready for the start of the Carnival celebrations when the car hit them from behind.