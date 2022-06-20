Dog that jumped into California safari park exhibit reunited with its owners

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — A dog that made national headlines last week after making its way into a gorilla enclosure at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park has been reunited with its owner.

Scripps sister station KGTV reported that on June 12, two dogs got loose inside the park, with one of them jumping into the gorilla habitat.

They said the two gorillas in the habitat were recalled by zoo staff, so humane officers could remove the dog, which they did safely.

The gorillas were also unharmed.

The dog, dubbed Mighty Joe Young by the organization, was transported to the organization's campus in Escondido to get looked over by veterinarians.

Besides several ticks being removed from the dog, he also received flea medicine and vaccines.

The shepherd who we are calling "Mighty Joe Young" after our Humane Officers rescued him from @sdzsafaripark's gorilla enclosure has gotten a veterinary checkup from our team at the Escondido Campus. They removed some ticks, provided him with flea meds and vaccines. pic.twitter.com/IZu5IBaouI — San Diego Humane Society (@sdhumane) June 13, 2022

At the time, it was unknown to who the dog that jumped into the enclosure belonged to.

Well, on Monday, the San Diego Humane Society solved that mystery, posting on social media that Meatball, the one-and-a-half-year-old male shepherd, was reunited with his owners on Sunday.

"We’re thrilled to be able to reunite him with his owners and have helped them take measures to prevent this curious dog from going on any more solo adventures!" the organization said on Twitter.