Dozens of volunteers come together to dig out friends and neighbors in East Buffalo

Posted at 11:10 AM, Dec 30, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Dozens of volunteers came together to dig out friends and neighbors in East Buffalo Thursday.

Patti Thomas, of the Thurman Thomas Family Foundation, told 7 News that although roads are being plowed they have heard stories of elderly people snowed in. According to Lydia Dominick, Founder of Buffalo Gives, the goal was to clear sidewalks and driveways so residents could leave their homes.

The volunteers gathered at the Delavan Grider Community Center to be a part of the "snowplow mafia."

Then they headed out as five-member crews to tackle a 20-block area between East Delavan and East Ferry.

Organizers said the neighborhood really needed a boost.

Jeff Russo at WKBW first reported this story.

