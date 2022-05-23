Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Eastern Washington University latest school to offer craft brewing certificate

Beer tap
Jenny Kane/AP
This Dec. 25, 2018, photo shows beer taps at a bar at the Back Bowl bowling alley in Eagle, Colo. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
Beer tap
Posted at 1:07 PM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 13:07:56-04

As microbreweries continue to gain traction across the country, more schools are adding craft brewing to their education programs.

Eastern Washington University is the latest to add a professional certificate program for the craft beer industry.

The 15-credit program will begin in the fall.

The university is pairing up with the No-Li Brewhouse in Spokane to launch the certificate program.

Students will learn about the various types, flavors and ingredients of beers, as well storage and draft line system management, and diversity, inclusion and equity issues in the industry.

A growing number of universities have similar programs, including the University of Vermont, University of California San Diego and SUNY Schenectady, among many others.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
What Happened Now?