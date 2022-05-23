Eastern Washington University latest school to offer craft brewing certificate

As microbreweries continue to gain traction across the country, more schools are adding craft brewing to their education programs.

Eastern Washington University is the latest to add a professional certificate program for the craft beer industry.

The 15-credit program will begin in the fall.

The university is pairing up with the No-Li Brewhouse in Spokane to launch the certificate program.

Students will learn about the various types, flavors and ingredients of beers, as well storage and draft line system management, and diversity, inclusion and equity issues in the industry.

A growing number of universities have similar programs, including the University of Vermont, University of California San Diego and SUNY Schenectady, among many others.