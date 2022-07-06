Watch Now
Ex-Haiti sports minister repatriated to face rape charges

David Ramos/AP
Minister of Youth, Sport and Civic Action of Haiti Evans Lescouflair speaks during concluding conference at the Global Sports Forum in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, March 10, 2010. (AP Photo/ David Ramos)
Posted at 7:25 PM, Jul 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-06 19:25:18-04

Authorities in Haiti say a former sports minister accused of rape, sexual abuse and indecent exposure has been repatriated to the country.

Haiti's National Police said on Wednesday that Evans Lescouflair was arrested Saturday in Puerto Rico and then deported to the Dominican Republic before arriving in Haiti. He is accused of raping an 11-year-old student several decades ago when he was a teacher.

Lescouflair's attorney could not be immediately reached for comment. The former sports minister had been scheduled to appear in court in May, but did not show up. Officials then issued an arrest warrant.

