FBI releases newly declassified record on Sept. 11 attacks

Mark Lennihan/AP
FILE - In this June 7, 2018, file photo, the September 11 Memorial and Museum are seen from an upper floor of 3 World Trade Center in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Posted at 12:34 PM, Sep 12, 2021
WASHINGTON — A declassified FBI document related to logistical support given to two of the Saudi hijackers in the run-up to the Sept. 11 attacks details contacts the men had with Saudi associates in the United States but doesn't provide proof that senior kingdom officials were complicit in the plot.

The document released Saturday, on the 20th anniversary of the attacks, is the first investigative record to be disclosed since President Joe Biden ordered a declassification review of materials that for years have remained out of public view.

It's a summary of an 2015 FBI interview with a man who had frequent contact with Saudi nationals in the U.S. who supported the first hijackers to arrive in the country before the attacks.

