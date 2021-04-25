Watch
FDA to scrutinize unproven cancer drugs after 10-year gap

Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Food and Drug Administration (FDA) signage is seen through a bus stop at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in Silver Spring, Md., on the FDA grounds. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Posted at 12:33 PM, Apr 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-25 12:33:14-04

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators are convening a meeting to consider clawing back approvals from several cancer drugs that have failed to show they extend or improve life.

Each year the U.S. approves dozens of new uses for cancer drugs based on early signs that they can shrink or slow tumor growth.

But sometimes those promising results don't translate into longer life for cancer patients.

On Tuesday, the FDA starts a three-day meeting on the issue.

It's the first such meeting in a decade.

The agency has only once used its power to revoke a cancer drug's early approval.

