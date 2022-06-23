Watch
Florida team hauls in 18-foot, 215-pound Burmese python

This March 2022 photo provided by the Conservancy of Southwest Florida shows biologists Ian Easterling, left, and Ian Bartoszek with a 14-foot female Burmese python captured in mangrove habitat of southwestern Florida while tracking a male scout snake. (Conservancy of Southwest Florida via AP)
Posted at 10:04 PM, Jun 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-22 22:04:58-04

NAPLES, Fla.  — A team of biologists recently hauled in the heaviest Burmese python ever captured in Florida.

The Conservancy of Southwest Florida says the female python weighed 215-pounds, was nearly 18 feet long and had 122 developing eggs.

The team used radio transmitters transplanted in male “scout” snakes to study python movements, breeding behaviors and habitat use.

Project manager Ian Bartoszek says they used a scout snake named Dionysus — or Dion for short — in an area of the western Everglades.

The state's python removal program runs for two weeks in August.

Participants compete for prizes, including $2,500 for capturing the most pythons.

