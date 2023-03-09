Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Former Cavaliers forward Shawn Kemp arrested on shooting charge

Shawn Kemp Arrest
Ted S. Warren/AP
FILE - Former NBA basketball player Shawn Kemp speaks during the Seattle Kraken's NHL hockey expansion draft event in Seattle, July 21, 2021. Shawn Kemp was arrested and charged in connection with a drive-by shooting in Tacoma, Washington, and was set to be appear in court Thursday, March 9, 2023, a sheriff's official said. Online jail records show Kemp was booked on a felony charge of drive-by shooting shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Shawn Kemp Arrest
Posted at 12:14 PM, Mar 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-09 12:14:20-05

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Former NBA star Shawn Kemp, who played for the Cavaliers from 1997 to 2000, was arrested and charged in connection with a drive-by shooting in Tacoma, Washington, and is scheduled to appear in court.

Online jail records show Kemp was booked on a felony charge of drive-by shooting shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday. Pierce County Sheriff spokesman Sgt. Darren Moss said Kemp, 53, was scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon.

Kemp was a six-time NBA all-star and played for the Seattle SuperSonics from 1989 to 1997. He also played for Portland and Orlando.

Kemp debuted in the NBA during the 1989-90 season as a 20-year-old who had never played college basketball. He became known for his high-flying, athletic dunks.

Kemp owns two cannabis stores in Seattle.

This Associated Press story was altered by News 5 to include Kemp's history with the Cavaliers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see stories with Hope and Heart.