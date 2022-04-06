Watch
Fox bites man, putting Capitol Hill on high alert

AP
In his image provided by U.S. Capitol Police, a fox looks out from a cage after being captured on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Washington. (U.S. Capitol Police via AP)
Capitol Fox Encounters
Posted at 10:08 PM, Apr 05, 2022
WASHINGTON — Capitol Hill has a fox problem.

And that’s not the lead-in to a joke.

Rep. Ami Bera, D-Calif., learned firsthand Monday evening while walking to the Capitol for votes.

And now he’s undergoing a series of four rabies shots out of an abundance of caution.

Bera says he felt something lunge at him from behind as he walked near one of the Senate office buildings.

He turned and used his umbrella to fend off what he thought would be a small dog, but he soon realized he was tangling with a fox.

One fox was captured near the Capitol Tuesday.

