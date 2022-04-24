France's Macron is reelected but far-right rival raises game

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron will win a second term in office.

That's the projection Sunday from French polling agencies as well as Macron's far-right rival, Marine Le Pen.

The French presidential race has been overshadowed by the war in Ukraine and a surge in French support for extremist ideas.

If the projections are borne out by official results, Macron would be the first French president in 20 years to win a second term.

Le Pen has already conceded defeat, but called the results “a shining victory” for her far-right ideas.

Polling agencies projected that Macron will win at least 57% of the runoff vote, with Le Pen getting over 41.5%.

Macron still faces a divided nation and a battle to keep his parliamentary majority in France's legislative election in June.