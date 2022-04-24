Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

France's Macron is reelected but far-right rival raises game

France Presidential Election
Christophe Ena/AP
Supporters of French President Emmanuel Macron celebrate as the first election projections being announced on a screen in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Polling agencies projected that French President Emmanuel Macron comfortably won reelection Sunday in the presidential runoff, offering French voters and the European Union the reassurance of leadership stability in the bloc's only nuclear-armed power as the continent grapples with Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
France Presidential Election
Posted at 3:40 PM, Apr 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-24 15:40:53-04

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron will win a second term in office.

That's the projection Sunday from French polling agencies as well as Macron's far-right rival, Marine Le Pen.

The French presidential race has been overshadowed by the war in Ukraine and a surge in French support for extremist ideas.

If the projections are borne out by official results, Macron would be the first French president in 20 years to win a second term.

Le Pen has already conceded defeat, but called the results “a shining victory” for her far-right ideas.

Polling agencies projected that Macron will win at least 57% of the runoff vote, with Le Pen getting over 41.5%.

Macron still faces a divided nation and a battle to keep his parliamentary majority in France's legislative election in June.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
What Happened Now?