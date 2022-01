SAVANNAH — Firefighters in Georgia came to the rescue of a deer who got caught in a soccer net on Sunday.

On Facebook, the Savannah Fire Department said the small buck was "extremely exhausted and barely able to lift its head" after getting his antlers and neck wrapped around the net.

Firefighters said they used trauma sheers, wire cutters, and a knife to remove the netting carefully.

Once free, they said the deer wobbled a bit from exhaustion and then trotted away.