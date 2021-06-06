Harris visits Latin America to tackle migration, corruption

WASHINTON — On her first foreign trip as vice president, Kamala Harris is looking to deepen diplomatic ties with Guatemala and Mexico.

The two Latin American nations are key to the Biden administration's efforts to stem the spike in migration at the U.S. border.

Harris is seeking to secure commitments for greater cooperation on border security and economic investment.

But corruption in the region — a far more intractable challenge — will complicate her efforts.

The vice president is set to leave Washington later Sunday.

President Joe Biden has given Harris the task of addressing the root causes of migration to the U.S.-Mexico border.