High gas prices impacting shipping costs for FedEx, UPS

High gas prices aren’t just affecting drivers, they’ll soon begin impacting shipping prices.

FedEx will increase its fuel surcharge for Express, Ground and Freight shipping starting on April 4.

The company adjusts its fuel surcharges weekly, depending on average gas prices for diesel fuel.

The additional charge will also depend on the type of shipping and package weight.

Gas prices are also impacting UPS.

Its fuel surcharge for ground shipping went up by more than 2% this week from the previous week, to a total of 15.25%

However, the surcharge will drop to 15% next week.

UPS also sets its fuel surcharge according to the average diesel gas price.