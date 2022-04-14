Homeschooling surge continues despite schools reopening

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic ushered in what may be the most rapid rise in homeschooling the U.S. has ever seen.

Now, even with schools back open and vaccines available, many homeschooling families are sticking with it.

Data obtained by The Associated Press found homeschooling numbers this year dipped from last year’s all-time high, but are still significantly above pre-pandemic levels.

According to the National Home Education Research Institute, approximately 3.7 million students were homeschooled for the 2020-2021 school year. That's an increase from 2.5 million in the previous school year, according to the organization.

Families may have turned to homeschooling as an alternative to hastily assembled remote learning plans. But they say they're staying with it for many reasons, including continuing COVID health concerns, disagreements with school policies and a desire to keep what has worked for their children.