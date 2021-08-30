Ida tears through New Orleans, leaving destruction and flooding behind

Share Facebook

Hurricane Ida made landfall on Sunday, packing 150 mph winds and bringing with it several feet of storm surge. The storm, one of the strongest to ever make landfall in Louisiana, has caused more than a million power outages and breached at least one levee in the region. Ida will continue to dump rain on the area all through the day Monday and into Tuesday, potentially exacerbating flooding concerns. Associated Press

