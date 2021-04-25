Watch
Indonesia says 53 crew of lost sub are dead, wreckage found

Indonesian Navy/AP
This undated underwater photo released Sunday April 25, 2021, by Indonesian Navy shows parts of submarine KRI Nanggala that sank in Bali Sea, Indonesia. Indonesia's military on Sunday officially admitted there was no hope of finding survivors from a submarine that sank and broke apart last week with 53 crew members aboard, and that search teams had located the vessel's wreckage on the ocean floor. (Indonesian Navy via AP)
Indonesia Submarine
Posted at 9:38 AM, Apr 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-25 09:38:33-04

BANYUWANGI, Indonesia — Indonesia's military has officially said all 53 crew members from a submarine that sank and broke apart last week are dead.

Searchers have located the vessel's wreckage on the sea floor, at a depth of 838 meters, or 2,750 feet.

That's much deeper than the submarine's collapse depth, at which point water pressure would be greater than the hull could withstand.

Sunday's grim announcement comes a day after Indonesia said the submarine was considered sunk, not merely missing, but did not explicitly say whether the crew was dead.

The vessel went missing off the resort island of Bali on Wednesday.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
