Joe E. Tata, '90210' actor, dies after battle with Alzheimer's

Joe E. Tata, who played Nat Bussichio on "Beverly Hills, 90210," has died.

In a post online, Tata's daughter said her father was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2018.

Tata was a regular on "90210." He owned the "Peach Pit," a hangout spot for the main characters.

Ian Ziering, who played Steve in the series, paid tribute to Tata.

"One of the happiest people I’ve ever worked with, he was as generous with his wisdom as he was with his kindness," Ziering said on Instagram.

Tata had a long acting career, which started before his time on 90210.

According to IMDB, he had roles on shows from the 1960s-2014.

Tata was 85 years old.