Joey Chestnut wins 14th Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, sets new record

NEW YORK — Is there anything more American than watching Joey "Jaws" Chestnut scarf down dozens of hot dogs in less time than it takes most of us to get a charcoal grill lit properly on the Fourth of July?

Chestnut notched his 14th win in the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on Sunday, taking down 76 franks and buns in 10 minutes, breaking his own record of 75 that he set in 2020.

A massive favorite heading into the competition, Chestnut's closest competitor Geoffrey Esper came in at 50 hot dogs and buns, 26 less than Jaws was able to put away.

In the women's competition, Michelle Lesco won her first Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest by taking down 30 ¾ dogs in 10 minutes.

The reigning women’s champ and record-holder Miki Sudo did not compete this year as she’s expecting a baby soon.