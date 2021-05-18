Juror removed from Durst's murder trial for reading news

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — A juror has been removed from the murder trial of multimillionaire Robert Durst because she violated the court’s order not to read about the case.

The judge said Tuesday he was removing the juror after she said she read about defense requests for mistrial.

The judge says the juror was offended that defense attorneys suggested jurors would have forgotten what they heard 14 months ago when the case was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A new round of opening statements is scheduled in Los Angeles County Superior Court after the unprecedented hiatus.

Durst has pleaded not guilty to killing his best friend in 2000.