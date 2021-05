Kensington Palace has released a new photo of Prince Louis to celebrate his third birthday and mark his first day of nursery school.

Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William's youngest son is celebrating his third birthday on Friday.

The young royal also sports a backpack in the photo that Kate took on the grounds of Kensington Palace.

According to the BBC, Prince Louis will be attending the Willcocks Nursery School, which his sister Princess Charlotte also attended.